TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver unchanged

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, eased slightly from Tuesday to Monday,
while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, were unchanged during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they
say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                              New Holdings      Date              Prev Holdings     Prev      Abs Change        % chg     YTD Abs
 GOLD                                              (OZ)              (OZ)              (OZ)              0.00%     Change (OZ)                 
 SPDR Gold Trust                                   28,483,504.90     Dec-10            28,493,041.70     Dec-09    -9,536.80         -0.03%    31,59,165.7
 COMEX Gold Trust                                  11,561,001.30     Dec-10            11,561,001.30     Dec-09    0                 0.00%     25,51,460.3
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                       8,681,151.30      Apr-29            8,681,151.30      Apr-29    --                --        -82,473.5
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **              4,950,761.60      Nov-29            4,950,761.60      Nov-29    --                --        2,75,591.5
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                        1,616,585.00      Dec-10            1,616,585.00      Dec-09    0                 0.00%     39,916.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***             1,126,949.00      Sep-26            1,126,949.00      Sep-26    --                --        -1,83,570.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                          678,747.40        Jul-30            678,747.40        Jul-30    --                --        37,433.4
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                646,415.60        Dec-09            646,415.60        Dec-09    --                --        23,693.3
 Total                                             57,745,116.10                       57,754,652.90               -9,536.80         -0.02%    58,21,216.7
 SILVER                                                                                                                                        
 iShares Silver Trust                              365,605,691.10    Dec-10            365,605,691.10    Dec-09    0                 0.00%     4,83,72,080.6
 ZKB Physical Silver                               82,453,653.40     Nov-29            82,453,653.40     Nov-29    --                --        31,16,854.1
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                       79,381,574.40     Oct-14            79,381,574.40     Oct-14    --                --        2,42,28,137.6
 Sprott Physical Silver                            60,108,343.00     Dec-10            60,108,343.00     Dec-09    0                 0.00%     38,57,063.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                       21,568,606.00     Mar-28            21,568,606.00     Mar-28    --                --        -4,04,292.4
 GAM Physical Silver                               10,495,991.00     Sep-26            10,495,991.00     Sep-26    --                --        -14,60,999.0
 Total                                             619,613,858.90                      619,613,858.90              0                 0.00%     7,77,08,843.9
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                      
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                1,019,554.90      Dec-09            1,019,554.90      Dec-09    --                --        3,16,397.2
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                     748,855.50        Dec-10            748,855.50        Dec-05    0                 0.00%     1,23,401.1
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                     586,468.40        Oct-14            586,468.40        Oct-14    --                --        3,00,850.4
 ZKB Physical Platinum                             337,421.70        Nov-29            337,421.70        Nov-29    --                --        56,562.2
 GAM Physical Platinum                             64,755.00         Sep-26            64,755.00         Sep-26    --                --        -1,350.0
 Total                                             2,757,055.50                        2,757,055.50                0                 0.00%     7,95,860.9
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                     
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                    152,985.80        Dec-10            152,985.80        Dec-05    0                 0.00%     6,135.7
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #            142,113.50        Mar-25            142,113.50        Mar-25    --                --        -8,079.6
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                    105,363.50        Oct-14            105,363.50        Oct-14    --                --        5,428.3
 ZKB Physical Palladium                            88,459.40         Nov-29            88,459.40         Nov-29    --                --        -20,194.9
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****      36,013.30         Dec-09            36,013.30         Dec-09    --                --        -49,233.1
 GAM Physical Palladium                            23,253.00         Sep-26            23,253.00         Sep-26    --                --        -39,520.0
 Total                                             548,188.50                          548,188.50                  0                 0.00%     -1,05,463.6
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on
their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of
the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
