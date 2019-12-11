TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver unchanged

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, eased slightly from Tuesday to Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, were unchanged during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) 0.00% Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 28,483,504.90 Dec-10 28,493,041.70 Dec-09 -9,536.80 -0.03% 31,59,165.7 COMEX Gold Trust 11,561,001.30 Dec-10 11,561,001.30 Dec-09 0 0.00% 25,51,460.3 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 8,681,151.30 Apr-29 8,681,151.30 Apr-29 -- -- -82,473.5 ZKB Physical Gold ** 4,950,761.60 Nov-29 4,950,761.60 Nov-29 -- -- 2,75,591.5 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,616,585.00 Dec-10 1,616,585.00 Dec-09 0 0.00% 39,916.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.00 Sep-26 1,126,949.00 Sep-26 -- -- -1,83,570.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 678,747.40 Jul-30 678,747.40 Jul-30 -- -- 37,433.4 ABSA - NewGold ETF 646,415.60 Dec-09 646,415.60 Dec-09 -- -- 23,693.3 Total 57,745,116.10 57,754,652.90 -9,536.80 -0.02% 58,21,216.7 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 365,605,691.10 Dec-10 365,605,691.10 Dec-09 0 0.00% 4,83,72,080.6 ZKB Physical Silver 82,453,653.40 Nov-29 82,453,653.40 Nov-29 -- -- 31,16,854.1 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,381,574.40 Oct-14 79,381,574.40 Oct-14 -- -- 2,42,28,137.6 Sprott Physical Silver 60,108,343.00 Dec-10 60,108,343.00 Dec-09 0 0.00% 38,57,063.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 21,568,606.00 Mar-28 21,568,606.00 Mar-28 -- -- -4,04,292.4 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.00 Sep-26 10,495,991.00 Sep-26 -- -- -14,60,999.0 Total 619,613,858.90 619,613,858.90 0 0.00% 7,77,08,843.9 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,019,554.90 Dec-09 1,019,554.90 Dec-09 -- -- 3,16,397.2 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 748,855.50 Dec-10 748,855.50 Dec-05 0 0.00% 1,23,401.1 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 586,468.40 Oct-14 586,468.40 Oct-14 -- -- 3,00,850.4 ZKB Physical Platinum 337,421.70 Nov-29 337,421.70 Nov-29 -- -- 56,562.2 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.00 Sep-26 64,755.00 Sep-26 -- -- -1,350.0 Total 2,757,055.50 2,757,055.50 0 0.00% 7,95,860.9 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 152,985.80 Dec-10 152,985.80 Dec-05 0 0.00% 6,135.7 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.50 Mar-25 142,113.50 Mar-25 -- -- -8,079.6 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 105,363.50 Oct-14 105,363.50 Oct-14 -- -- 5,428.3 ZKB Physical Palladium 88,459.40 Nov-29 88,459.40 Nov-29 -- -- -20,194.9 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 36,013.30 Dec-09 36,013.30 Dec-09 -- -- -49,233.1 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.00 Sep-26 23,253.00 Sep-26 -- -- -39,520.0 Total 548,188.50 548,188.50 0 0.00% -1,05,463.6 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk) ))