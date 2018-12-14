Consumer Goods and Retail
TABLE-Hoshino Resorts Reit-6 MTH results

Dec 14 (Reuters) 
Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2018  ended Apr 30, 2018     to Apr 30, 2019     to Oct 31, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    5.80                5.54                5.89                5.86
                       (+4.7 pct )        (+19.3 pct )         (+1.6 pct )         (-0.6 pct )
  Net                         2.84                2.62                2.87                2.87
                       (+8.2 pct )        (+27.1 pct )         (+1.0 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                   12,796 yen          12,338 yen          12,918 yen          12,921 yen

