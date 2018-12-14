TABLE-Hoshino Resorts Reit-6 MTH results

Dec 14 (Reuters) Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2018 ended Apr 30, 2018 to Apr 30, 2019 to Oct 31, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.80 5.54 5.89 5.86 (+4.7 pct ) (+19.3 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) Net 2.84 2.62 2.87 2.87 (+8.2 pct ) (+27.1 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 12,796 yen 12,338 yen 12,918 yen 12,921 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3287.T