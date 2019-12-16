Consumer Goods and Retail
TABLE-Hoshino Resorts Reit-6 MTH results

"Dec 16 (Reuters) 
Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2019  ended Apr 30, 2019     to Apr 30, 2020     to Oct 31, 2020
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    6.09                5.92                6.15                6.13
                       (+2.7 pct )         (+2.1 pct )         (+1.1 pct )         (-0.4 pct )
  Net                         2.92                2.88                2.94                2.94
                       (+1.5 pct )         (+1.4 pct )         (+0.5 pct )         (+0.1 pct )
  Div                   13,174 yen          12,974 yen          13,234 yen          13,240 yen

