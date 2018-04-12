TABLE-Hulic Reit-6 MTH results

Apr 12 (Reuters) Hulic Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.18 7.10 7.98 7.73 (+15.3 pct ) (+6.2 pct ) (-2.5 pct ) (-3.1 pct ) Net 4.21 3.53 3.96 3.77 (+19.4 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) (-4.8 pct ) Div 3,797 yen 3,378 yen 3,570 yen 3,400 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3295.T