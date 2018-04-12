FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Hulic Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 12 (Reuters) 
Hulic Reit, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2018  ended Aug 31, 2017     to Aug 31, 2018     to Feb 28, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.18                7.10                7.98                7.73
                      (+15.3 pct )         (+6.2 pct )         (-2.5 pct )         (-3.1 pct )
  Net                         4.21                3.53                3.96                3.77
                      (+19.4 pct )         (+2.2 pct )         (-6.0 pct )         (-4.8 pct )
  Div                    3,797 yen           3,378 yen           3,570 yen           3,400 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3295.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
