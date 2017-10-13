FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 13, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Hulic Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) 
Hulic Reit, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2017  ended Feb 28, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018     to Aug 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    7.10                6.69                8.11                7.78
                       (+6.2 pct )        (+14.8 pct )        (+14.2 pct )         (-4.0 pct )
  Net                         3.53                3.45                4.15                3.89
                       (+2.2 pct )        (+14.8 pct )        (+17.6 pct )         (-6.4 pct )
  Div                    3,378 yen           3,304 yen           3,740 yen           3,500 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3295.T

