TABLE-Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Mar 15 (Reuters) Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2018 ended Jul 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2018 to Jan 31, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.78 1.69 1.81 1.78 (+5.6 pct ) (+8.2 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (-1.7 pct ) Net 841 mln 798 mln 833 mln 806 mln (+5.4 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) (-3.2 pct ) Div 3,302 yen 3,101 yen 3,267 yen 3,162 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3463.T