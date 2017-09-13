TABLE-Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Sep 13 (Reuters) Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2017 ended Jan 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 to Jul 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.69 1.56 1.77 1.81 (+8.2 pct ) (+101.4 pct ) (+4.9 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) Net 798 mln 808 mln 821 mln 830 mln (-1.2 pct ) (+106.5 pct ) (+2.8 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) Div 3,101 yen 3,137 yen 3,187 yen 3,224 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3463.T