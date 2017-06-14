FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Ichigo Office Reit Investment-6 MTH results
June 14, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Ichigo Office Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 14 (Reuters) 
Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Apr 30, 2017  ended Oct 31, 2016     to Oct 31, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    7.35                7.09                7.46                7.34
                       (+3.7 pct )         (+6.1 pct )         (+1.5 pct )         (-1.7 pct )
  Net                         2.62                2.46                2.71                2.74
                       (+6.2 pct )         (-0.8 pct )         (+3.5 pct )         (+1.1 pct )
  Div                    1,923 yen           1,904 yen           1,930 yen           1,940 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8975.T

