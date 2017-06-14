TABLE-Ichigo Office Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Jun 14 (Reuters) Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2017 ended Oct 31, 2016 to Oct 31, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.35 7.09 7.46 7.34 (+3.7 pct ) (+6.1 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) (-1.7 pct ) Net 2.62 2.46 2.71 2.74 (+6.2 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) (+3.5 pct ) (+1.1 pct ) Div 1,923 yen 1,904 yen 1,930 yen 1,940 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8975.T