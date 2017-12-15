TABLE-Ichigo Office Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Dec 15 (Reuters) Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Oct 31, 2017 ended Apr 30, 2017 to Apr 30, 2018 to Oct 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.53 7.35 7.41 7.53 (+2.4 pct ) (+3.7 pct ) (-1.6 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) Net 2.80 2.62 2.81 2.87 (+6.9 pct ) (+6.2 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) Div 1,930 yen 1,923 yen 1,940 yen 1,940 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8975.T