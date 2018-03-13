TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund-6 MTH results

Mar 13 (Reuters) Japan Logistics Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2018 ended Jul 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2018 to Jan 31, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.86 8.00 9.09 9.13 (+10.8 pct ) (+3.2 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) Net 4.05 3.68 4.12 4.16 (+10.1 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) (+1.1 pct ) Div 4,376 yen 4,180 yen 4,450 yen 4,500 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8967.T