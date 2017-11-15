FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2017 / 6:50 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) 
Japan Rental Housing investments inc         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Sep 30, 2017  ended Mar 31, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018     to Sep 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.68                8.32                8.19                8.22
                       (+4.3 pct )         (+2.3 pct )         (-5.6 pct )         (+0.3 pct )
  Net                         3.39                3.02                2.98                3.07
                      (+12.1 pct )        (+10.6 pct )        (-12.2 pct )         (+3.0 pct )
  Div                    1,920 yen           1,901 yen           1,875 yen           1,930 yen

