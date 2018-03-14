TABLE-Kenedix Residential Next Invedstment-6 MTH results

Mar 14 (Reuters) Kenedix Residential Next Invedstment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2018 ended Jul 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2018 to Jan 31, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.68 5.57 6.59 6.74 (+1.9 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (+16.1 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) Net 2.35 2.32 4.80 2.84 (+1.6 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+104.2 pct ) (-40.8 pct ) Div 6,946 yen 6,633 yen 3,570 yen 3,640 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3278.T