TABLE-Kenedix Retail Reat-6 MTH results
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Kenedix Retail Reat-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) 
Kenedix Retail Reat Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Sep 30, 2017  ended Mar 31, 2017     to Mar 31, 2018     to Sep 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    7.80                6.43                8.04                8.14
                      (+21.3 pct )         (+0.9 pct )         (+3.0 pct )         (+1.2 pct )
  Net                         3.10                2.55                3.14                3.10
                      (+21.6 pct )         (+1.4 pct )         (+1.2 pct )         (-1.5 pct )
  Div                    6,115 yen           6,044 yen           6,190 yen           6,098 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
