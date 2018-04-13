FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 6:37 AM / in an hour

TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 13 (Reuters) 
Lasalle Logiport Reit         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2018  ended Aug 31, 2017     to Aug 31, 2018     to Feb 28, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    5.25                5.23                5.61                5.61
                       (+0.3 pct )         (+7.9 pct )         (+6.8 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Net                         2.54                2.43                2.61                2.62
                       (+4.7 pct )        (-11.3 pct )         (+2.5 pct )         (+0.3 pct )
  Div                    2,312 yen           2,209 yen           2,370 yen           2,378 yen

