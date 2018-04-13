TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results

Apr 13 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.25 5.23 5.61 5.61 (+0.3 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (+6.8 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 2.54 2.43 2.61 2.62 (+4.7 pct ) (-11.3 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) Div 2,312 yen 2,209 yen 2,370 yen 2,378 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3466.T