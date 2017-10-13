TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit-6 MTH results

Oct 13 (Reuters) Lasalle Logiport Reit FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2017 ended Feb 28, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 to Aug 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.23 4.85 5.16 5.12 (+7.9 pct ) (-5.4 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) (-0.7 pct ) Net 2.43 2.74 2.43 2.41 (-11.3 pct ) (+9.7 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) Div 2,209 yen 2,491 yen 2,211 yen 2,188 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3466.T