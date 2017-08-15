TABLE-Mcubs Midcity Investment-6 MTH results

8 15 (Reuters) Mcubs Midcity Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jun 30, 2017 ended Dec 31, 2016 to Dec 31, 2017 to Jun 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.03 7.01 7.62 7.45 (+14.6 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (-5.1 pct ) (-2.2 pct ) Net 2.53 1.98 2.39 2.40 (+27.8 pct ) (+4.7 pct ) (-5.5 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Div 7,900 yen 7,431 yen 8,050 yen 8,100 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3227.T