an hour ago
TABLE-Mcubs Midcity Investment-6 MTH results
#Financials
August 15, 2017 / 8:35 AM / an hour ago

TABLE-Mcubs Midcity Investment-6 MTH results

2 Min Read

8 15 (Reuters) 
Mcubs Midcity Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jun 30, 2017  ended Dec 31, 2016     to Dec 31, 2017     to Jun 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.03                7.01                7.62                7.45
                      (+14.6 pct )         (+2.7 pct )         (-5.1 pct )         (-2.2 pct )
  Net                         2.53                1.98                2.39                2.40
                      (+27.8 pct )         (+4.7 pct )         (-5.5 pct )         (+0.6 pct )
  Div                    7,900 yen           7,431 yen           8,050 yen           8,100 yen

