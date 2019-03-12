TABLE-Mexico 28-day Cetes yield climbs to 8.09 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday. (all rates in percent) Maturity Weighted Change Minimum Maximum Reuters Poll Avg (bps) 28-day 8.09 +9 8.09 8.09 8.04 91-day 8.11 +3 8.11 8.11 8.11 182-day 8.23 +7 8.23 8.23 8.20 Maturity Assigned Demand Bid/Cover 28-day 5.000 bln pesos 13.086 bln pesos 2.62 91-day 5.000 bln pesos 12.610 bln pesos 2.52 182-day 10.500 bln pesos 31.563 bln pesos 3.01 Total demand of 57.259 billion pesos in the auction was equivalent to 2.79 times the government debt on offer. Tails -- or the difference between the maximum bid accepted and the average rate -- were as follows: 28-day 0 basis point 91-day 0 basis point 175-day 0 basis point (Mexico City newsroom +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com)