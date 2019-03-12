Bonds News
March 12, 2019 / 6:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Mexico 28-day Cetes yield climbs to 8.09 pct

2 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank
auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday.
                      (all rates in percent)

Maturity    Weighted    Change    Minimum   Maximum  Reuters
Poll
              Avg        (bps)   
28-day         8.09        +9       8.09      8.09      8.04
91-day         8.11        +3       8.11      8.11      8.11
182-day        8.23        +7       8.23      8.23      8.20
 
Maturity    Assigned          Demand           Bid/Cover
28-day      5.000 bln pesos  13.086 bln pesos  2.62  
91-day      5.000 bln pesos  12.610 bln pesos  2.52  
182-day     10.500 bln pesos 31.563 bln pesos  3.01  
 
    Total demand of 57.259 billion pesos in the auction was
equivalent to 2.79 times the government debt on offer.
    Tails -- or the difference between the maximum bid accepted
and the average rate -- were as follows:
 
28-day      0 basis point
91-day      0 basis point
175-day     0 basis point

 (Mexico City newsroom +52 55 5282-7153,
mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com)
