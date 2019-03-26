TABLE-Mexico 28-day Cetes yield falls to 7.85 pct

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday. (all rates in percent) Maturity Weighted Change Minimum Maximum Reuters Poll Avg (bps) 28-day 7.85 -30 7.85 7.85 8.08 91-day 8.07 -2 8.09 8.09 8.07 182-day 8.15 -4 8.15 8.15 8.07 Maturity Assigned Demand Bid/Cover 28-day 5.000 bln pesos 18.039 bln pesos 3.61 91-day 5.000 bln pesos 15.002 bln pesos 3.00 182-day 10.500 bln pesos 24.064 bln pesos 2.29 Total demand of 57.105 billion pesos in the auction was equivalent to 2.79 times the government debt on offer. Tails -- or the difference between the maximum bid accepted and the average rate -- were as follows: 28-day 0 basis point 91-day 0 basis point 182-day 0 basis point (Mexico City newsroom +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com)