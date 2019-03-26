Bonds News
TABLE-Mexico 28-day Cetes yield falls to 7.85 pct

    MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank
auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday.
                      (all rates in percent)

Maturity    Weighted    Change    Minimum   Maximum  Reuters
Poll
              Avg        (bps)   
28-day         7.85        -30      7.85      7.85      8.08
91-day         8.07        -2       8.09      8.09      8.07
182-day        8.15        -4       8.15      8.15      8.07
 
Maturity    Assigned         Demand            Bid/Cover
28-day      5.000 bln pesos  18.039 bln pesos  3.61
91-day      5.000 bln pesos  15.002 bln pesos  3.00  
182-day     10.500 bln pesos 24.064 bln pesos  2.29  
 
    Total demand of 57.105 billion pesos in the auction was
equivalent to 2.79 times the government debt on offer.
    Tails -- or the difference between the maximum bid accepted
and the average rate -- were as follows:
 
28-day      0 basis point
91-day      0 basis point
182-day     0 basis point

