Bonds News
December 9, 2019 / 6:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Mexico 29-day Cetes yield falls to 7.04%

1 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank
auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Monday.
                      (all rates in percent)

Maturity    Weighted    Change    Minimum   Maximum  
              Avg        (bps)   
29-day         7.04       -36       7.04      7.04      
92-day         7.28       -16       7.28      7.28      
176-day        7.33       -2        7.33      7.33      
 
Maturity    Assigned          Demand           Bid/Cover
29-day      5.000 bln pesos  25.822 bln pesos  5.16  
92-day     15.000 bln pesos  42,666 bln pesos  2.84  
176-day    15.000 bln pesos  32,894 bln pesos  2.19  
 
    Total demand of 101,382 billion pesos in the auction was
equivalent to 2.90 times the government debt on offer.


 (Mexico City newsroom +52 55 5282-7153,
mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below