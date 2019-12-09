TABLE-Mexico 29-day Cetes yield falls to 7.04%

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Monday. (all rates in percent) Maturity Weighted Change Minimum Maximum Avg (bps) 29-day 7.04 -36 7.04 7.04 92-day 7.28 -16 7.28 7.28 176-day 7.33 -2 7.33 7.33 Maturity Assigned Demand Bid/Cover 29-day 5.000 bln pesos 25.822 bln pesos 5.16 92-day 15.000 bln pesos 42,666 bln pesos 2.84 176-day 15.000 bln pesos 32,894 bln pesos 2.19 Total demand of 101,382 billion pesos in the auction was equivalent to 2.90 times the government debt on offer. (Mexico City newsroom +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)