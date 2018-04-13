TABLE-Mitsubishi Estate Logistics Reit Investment Coreporation-6 MTH results

Apr 13 (Reuters) Mitsubishi Estate Logistics Reit Investment Coreporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.04 191 mln 2.17 2.14 (+964.2 pct ) (+18.4 pct ) (+6.3 pct ) (-1.6 pct ) Net 1.07 43 mln 993 mln 949 mln (-2.5 pct ) (-7.4 pct ) (-4.4 pct ) Div 5,015 yen 5,441 yen 5,249 yen 5,249 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3481.T