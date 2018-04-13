FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 7:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Mitsubishi Estate Logistics Reit Investment Coreporation-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 13 (Reuters) 
Mitsubishi Estate Logistics Reit Investment Coreporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2018  ended Aug 31, 2017     to Aug 31, 2018     to Feb 28, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.04             191 mln                2.17                2.14
                     (+964.2 pct )        (+18.4 pct )         (+6.3 pct )         (-1.6 pct )
  Net                         1.07              43 mln             993 mln             949 mln
                                           (-2.5 pct )         (-7.4 pct )         (-4.4 pct )
  Div                    5,015 yen           5,441 yen           5,249 yen           5,249 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
