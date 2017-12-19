FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 8:16 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

TABLE-Nippon Healthcare Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) 
Nippon Healthcare Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2017  ended Apr 30, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018     to Oct 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                 697 mln             697 mln             697 mln             697 mln
                       (-0.0 pct )         (+2.7 pct )          (0.0 pct )         (-0.0 pct )
  Net                      244 mln             249 mln             241 mln             241 mln
                       (-2.1 pct )         (+1.1 pct )         (-1.0 pct )         (-0.3 pct )
  Div                    3,274 yen           3,343 yen           3,240 yen           3,230 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3308.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.