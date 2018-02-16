TABLE-Nippon Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Feb 16 (Reuters) Nippon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2017 ended Jun 30, 2017 to Jun 30, 2018 to Dec 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.55 6.95 7.22 7.18 (+8.7 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (-4.4 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) Net 3.61 3.22 3.29 3.22 (+12.1 pct ) (+5.4 pct ) (-8.9 pct ) (-2.1 pct ) Div 9,211 yen 8,217 yen 8,387 yen 8,211 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3296.T