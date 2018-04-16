TABLE-One Reit-6 MTH results

Apr 16 (Reuters) One Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.87 3.48 3.24 3.19 (+11.0 pct ) (+4.0 pct ) (-16.2 pct ) (-1.5 pct ) Net 1.62 1.13 1.25 1.26 (+43.9 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (-22.9 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Div 8,027 yen 5,948 yen 6,600 yen 6,640 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3290.T