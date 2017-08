TABLE-Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Jul 20 (Reuters) Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 8 months and 2 days 6 months 6 months ended May 31, 2017 ended Nov 30, 2016 to Nov 30, 2017 to May 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.02 507 mln 1.03 1.03 (+101.2 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 445 mln 65 mln 414 mln 408 mln (+576.1 pct ) (-6.9 pct ) (-1.5 pct ) Div 2,526 yen 373 yen 2,352 yen 2,316 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3472.T