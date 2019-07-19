Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2019 / 6:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment-6 MTH results

2 Min Read

7 19 (Reuters) 
Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                  ended 5 31, 2019   ended 11 30, 2018      to 11 30, 2019       to 5 31, 2020
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    1.43                1.45                1.43                1.44
                       (-1.0 pct )         (+0.5 pct )         (-0.1 pct )         (+0.2 pct )
  Net                      559 mln             577 mln             557 mln             547 mln
                       (-3.1 pct )         (+1.3 pct )         (-0.4 pct )         (-1.8 pct )
  Div                    2,378 yen           2,454 yen           2,368 yen           2,325 yen

