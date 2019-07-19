TABLE-Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment-6 MTH results

7 19 (Reuters) Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended 5 31, 2019 ended 11 30, 2018 to 11 30, 2019 to 5 31, 2020 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.43 1.45 1.43 1.44 (-1.0 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 559 mln 577 mln 557 mln 547 mln (-3.1 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (-1.8 pct ) Div 2,378 yen 2,454 yen 2,368 yen 2,325 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3472.T