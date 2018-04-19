TABLE-Orix Jreit-6 MTH results

Apr 19 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.99 22.48 23.48 23.63 (+2.2 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 9.12 8.66 9.11 9.25 (+5.3 pct ) (-4.9 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Div 3,299 yen 3,230 yen 3,300 yen 3,350 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T