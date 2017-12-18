FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 6:29 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Premier Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) 
Premier Investment Company         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2017  ended Apr 30, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018     to Oct 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.64                8.44                8.88                8.93
                       (+2.4 pct )         (+0.2 pct )         (+2.8 pct )         (+0.5 pct )
  Net                         3.34                3.32                3.45                3.36
                       (+0.7 pct )         (-0.5 pct )         (+3.3 pct )         (-2.7 pct )
  Div                    2,537 yen           2,520 yen           2,620 yen           2,550 yen

