April 16, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Sakura Sogo Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 16 (Reuters) 
Sakura Sogo Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2018  ended Aug 31, 2017     to Aug 31, 2018     to Feb 28, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.66                2.43                2.45                2.42
                       (+9.5 pct )         (+7.8 pct )         (-8.0 pct )         (-1.2 pct )
  Net                         1.15             953 mln             899 mln             900 mln
                      (+20.8 pct )        (+87.2 pct )        (-22.0 pct )         (+0.1 pct )
  Div                    3,460 yen           2,863 yen           2,700 yen           2,702 yen

