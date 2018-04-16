TABLE-Sakura Sogo Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Apr 16 (Reuters) Sakura Sogo Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.66 2.43 2.45 2.42 (+9.5 pct ) (+7.8 pct ) (-8.0 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) Net 1.15 953 mln 899 mln 900 mln (+20.8 pct ) (+87.2 pct ) (-22.0 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Div 3,460 yen 2,863 yen 2,700 yen 2,702 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3473.T