TABLE-Sakura Sogo Reit Investment-6 MTH results
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 5 days ago

TABLE-Sakura Sogo Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) 
Sakura Sogo Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Aug 31, 2017  ended Feb 28, 2017     to Feb 28, 2018     to Aug 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.43                2.25                2.65                2.43
                       (+7.8 pct )                             (+8.8 pct )         (-8.0 pct )
  Net                      953 mln             509 mln                1.11             899 mln
                      (+87.2 pct )                            (+16.4 pct )        (-18.9 pct )
  Div                    2,863 yen           1,529 yen           3,330 yen           2,700 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
