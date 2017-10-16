TABLE-Sakura Sogo Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Oct 16 (Reuters) Sakura Sogo Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2017 ended Feb 28, 2017 to Feb 28, 2018 to Aug 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.43 2.25 2.65 2.43 (+7.8 pct ) (+8.8 pct ) (-8.0 pct ) Net 953 mln 509 mln 1.11 899 mln (+87.2 pct ) (+16.4 pct ) (-18.9 pct ) Div 2,863 yen 1,529 yen 3,330 yen 2,700 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3473.T