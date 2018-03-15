TABLE-Samty Residential Investment-6 MTH results

Mar 15 (Reuters) Samty Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2018 ended Jul 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2018 to Jan 31, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.83 1.84 2.87 2.85 (-0.3 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (+56.4 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) Net 619 mln 613 mln 993 mln 1.01 (+1.0 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) (+60.2 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Div 2,675 yen 2,670 yen 2,670 yen 2,700 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3459.T