TABLE-Samty Residential Investment-6 MTH results
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 6:49 AM / in a month

TABLE-Samty Residential Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 14 (Reuters) 
Samty Residential Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2017  ended Jan 31, 2017     to Jan 31, 2018     to Jul 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    1.84                1.81                1.83                1.84
                       (+1.9 pct )        (+62.7 pct )         (-0.8 pct )         (+0.9 pct )
  Net                      613 mln             605 mln             614 mln             614 mln
                       (+1.4 pct )        (+82.9 pct )          (0.0 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    2,169 yen           2,138 yen           2,170 yen           2,170 yen

