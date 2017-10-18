FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 4 days ago

TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 18 - SAUDI TELECOM CO (STC) - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Saudi Telecom Co.
 in millions of riyals.
    
    
                          Q3 2017
 EFG Hermes              2360.05
 SICO Bahrain            2124.57 
 NCB Capital             2307.00
 Aljazira Capital        2318.10
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
SAVOLA  - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for .
Savola Group in millions of riyals.
    
          Q3 2017     Q3 2017
 EFG Hermes            877.65
 NCB Capital           582.00
 
 
----------------------------------------------------------------
TAIBA - Following is a third-quarter net profit estimate for
Taiba in millions of riyals.
    
                     Q3 2017
 NCB Capital         69.00
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
UNITED ELECTRONICS CO. - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for United Electronics Co. in millions of
riyals.
       
            
                Q3 2017
 EFG Hermes     14.15
 NCB Capital    24.00
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION CO. - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for United International
Transportation Co. in millions of riyals.
    
            
                     Q3 2017
 EFG Hermes          40.43
 Aljazira Capital    41.60    
        
                          
----------------------------------------------------------------
YAMANAH SAUDI CEMENT CO. - Following are third-quarter net
profit estimates for Yamanah Saudi Cement Co. in
millions of riyals.
                     Q3 2017
 SICO Bahrain        31.11
 NCB Capital         28.00
 Aljazira Capital    10.10
                              
----------------------------------------------------------------
AL YAMAMAH STEEL - Following is a third-quarter net profit
estimate for Al Yamamah Steel in millions of riyals.
                     Q3 2017
 SICO Bahrain        28.06
                              
----------------------------------------------------------------
YANBU NATIONAL PETROLEUM CO (YANSAB) Following are third-quarter
net profit estimates for Yansab in millions of riyals.
                  Q3 2017
 SICO Bahrain    637.43
 Aljazira        597.30
 EFG Hermes      524.65
 NCB Capital     639.00
                              
----------------------------------------------------------------
YANBU CEMENT CO. - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Yanbu Cement Co. in millions of riyals.
    
                     Q3 2017
 Aljazira Capital    57.20
 SICO Bahrain        64.68 
 NCB Capital         66.00
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
ZAIN SAUDI - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates
for Zain Saudi in millions of riyals.

                                  Q3 2017
 EFG Hermes                         20.13
 Aljazira Capital                   32.30
 NCB Capital                        11.30
 
 

 (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)


