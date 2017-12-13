FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Sekisui House Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) 
Sekisui House Reit, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Oct 31, 2017  ended Apr 30, 2017     to Apr 30, 2018     to Oct 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    4.58                4.14                4.65                4.66
                      (+10.5 pct )         (+2.1 pct )         (+1.4 pct )         (+0.2 pct )
  Net                         2.63                2.38                2.62                2.60
                      (+10.3 pct )         (+2.6 pct )         (-0.3 pct )         (-0.8 pct )
  Div                    2,710 yen           2,663 yen           2,700 yen           2,680 yen

