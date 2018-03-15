FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 15, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

TABLE-Tokyu Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 15 (Reuters) 
Tokyu Reit, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jan 31, 2018  ended Jul 31, 2017     to Jul 31, 2018     to Jan 31, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    7.03                6.92                7.12                7.17
                       (+1.6 pct )         (-7.9 pct )         (+1.2 pct )         (+0.8 pct )
  Net                         2.49                2.36                2.61                2.67
                       (+5.9 pct )        (-20.2 pct )         (+4.7 pct )         (+2.3 pct )
  Div                    2,650 yen           2,650 yen           2,670 yen           2,730 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8957.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.