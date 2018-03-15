TABLE-Tokyu Reit-6 MTH results

Mar 15 (Reuters) Tokyu Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2018 ended Jul 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2018 to Jan 31, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.03 6.92 7.12 7.17 (+1.6 pct ) (-7.9 pct ) (+1.2 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) Net 2.49 2.36 2.61 2.67 (+5.9 pct ) (-20.2 pct ) (+4.7 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) Div 2,650 yen 2,650 yen 2,670 yen 2,730 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8957.T