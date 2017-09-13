FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Tokyu Reit-6 MTH results
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Tokyu Reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 13 (Reuters) 
Tokyu Reit, Inc.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2017  ended Jan 31, 2017     to Jan 31, 2018     to Jul 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    6.92                7.51                7.02                7.08
                       (-7.9 pct )        (-20.9 pct )         (+1.5 pct )         (+0.8 pct )
  Net                         2.36                2.95                2.45                2.59
                      (-20.2 pct )         (+0.9 pct )         (+3.9 pct )         (+5.9 pct )
  Div                    2,650 yen           2,746 yen           2,650 yen           2,650 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8957.T

0 : 0
