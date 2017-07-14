FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-United Urban Investment-6 MTH results
July 14, 2017 / 6:22 AM / a month ago

TABLE-United Urban Investment-6 MTH results

2 Min Read

Jul 14 (Reuters) 
United Urban Investment Corp.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended May 31, 2017  ended Nov 30, 2016     to Nov 30, 2017     to May 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   22.98               22.86               23.86               23.77
                       (+0.5 pct )         (+6.6 pct )         (+3.8 pct )         (-0.4 pct )
  Net                        10.29                9.35               10.16               10.31
                      (+10.0 pct )         (+2.9 pct )         (-1.2 pct )         (+1.5 pct )
  Div                    3,250 yen           3,010 yen           3,350 yen           3,400 yen

