TABLE-United Urban Investment-6 MTH results

Jan 16 (Reuters) United Urban Investment Corp. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2017 ended May 31, 2017 to May 31, 2018 to Nov 30, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 25.93 22.98 24.08 24.50 (+12.8 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) (-7.1 pct ) (+1.8 pct ) Net 11.32 10.29 10.31 10.37 (+10.1 pct ) (+10.0 pct ) (-8.9 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) Div 3,358 yen 3,250 yen 3,400 yen 3,420 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8960.T