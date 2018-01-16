FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-United Urban Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) 
United Urban Investment Corp.         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Nov 30, 2017  ended May 31, 2017     to May 31, 2018     to Nov 30, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   25.93               22.98               24.08               24.50
                      (+12.8 pct )         (+0.5 pct )         (-7.1 pct )         (+1.8 pct )
  Net                        11.32               10.29               10.31               10.37
                      (+10.1 pct )        (+10.0 pct )         (-8.9 pct )         (+0.6 pct )
  Div                    3,358 yen           3,250 yen           3,400 yen           3,420 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8960.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
