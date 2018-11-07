Tahoe Resources eyes Guatemala silver mine restart by end of 2019

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc said on Wednesday it expects a December 2019 restart for its Escobal silver mine in Guatemala as part of a $170 million impairment charge related to the mine’s closure.

The projected restart date is effectively the company’s best guess, from a financial planning perspective, for when the mine could reopen.

Escobal, the world’s second largest silver mine, has been effectively mothballed since last year after officials suspended Tahoe’s license to operate, part of a long-simmering feud with the Xinca indigenous population. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)