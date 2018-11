Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly loss grew as it spent heavily to mothball operations at its Escobal silver mine in Guatemala, where officials have suspended the miner’s license to operate.

The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $190 million, or 61 cents per share, compared to a loss of $8.4 million, or 3 cents per share, in the year-ago period.