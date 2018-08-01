Tahoe Resources swings to quarterly loss on Guatemala mine dispute

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly loss as production plummeted due to a Guatemala mine dispute.

The company, a key gold and silver miner throughout the Americas, posted a second-quarter loss of $15.6 million, or 5 cents per share, compared to a profit of $33.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Tahoe’s flagship Escobal silver mine in Guatemala has been effectively mothballed since last year as part of a long-simmering dispute with the country’s leadership. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)