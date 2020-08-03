Bonds News
August 3, 2020 / 3:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tailored Brands files for bankruptcy as pandemic hammers sales

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Men’s Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers that have succumbed to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to a court filing.

The company listed both its assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Apparel retailers have been among the worst hit from the coronavirus crisis as their businesses were considered non-essential and their stores had to be closed.

Tailored Brands said last week it could consider filing for bankruptcy as soon as the third quarter, hit by a plunge in sales.

The company was already struggling with competition from fast-fashion brands and a shift to online shopping before the pandemic, and said in July it would reduce its corporate workforce by 20% and shut as many as 500 stores.

Lord & Taylor, a storied department store chain founded in 1826, billed as the oldest in the United States, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below