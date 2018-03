TAIPEI, March 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan plans to sell T$90 billion ($3.09 billion) in government bonds in the second quarter of 2018, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The ministry expects to issue 16 tranches of government bonds this year, it said.

Last year, the ministry issued 16 tranches of government bonds worth a total T$400 billion, data showed. ($1 = 29.1680 Taiwan dollars)