Asian Currency News

Taiwan c.bank says spent $39.1 bln on forex intervention last year

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said on Wednesday that last year it bought a net $39.1 billion to intervene in the foreign exchange market, with efforts particularly focused in November and December to “avoid serious disorder”.

The bank made the comments as part of a written report to parliament ahead of its governor Yang Chin-long taking questions from lawmakers on Thursday. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by John Stonestreet)

