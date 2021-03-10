Taiwan c.bank says spent $39.1 bln on forex intervention last year

TAIPEI, March 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said on Wednesday that last year it bought a net $39.1 billion to intervene in the foreign exchange market, with efforts particularly focused in November and December to “avoid serious disorder”.

