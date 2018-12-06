Taiwan cenbank governor says U.S.-China trade dispute will last at least 1-2 years

TAIPEI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday U.S.-China trade tensions might ease in the short-term, but the problems at the centre of the dispute are unlikely to be resolved immediately.

Yang expects the trade dispute to persist for at least one to two years.

Beijing and the Washington agreed last weekend to a truce in their trade war following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

Yang made his comments during a parliamentary session with lawmakers in Taipei. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sam Holmes)