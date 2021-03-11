U.S. may label Taiwan currency manipulator says C.bank governor

TAIPEI, March 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that the United States may label the island a currency manipulator, judging by Washington’s three main criteria for making such a decision, which Taiwan has already reached.

Yang, answering lawmaker questions in parliament, added that if this happens it would not be too serious and that there would be no immediate disadvantage for Taiwan. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)