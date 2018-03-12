FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Taiwan orders CPC to partially halt operations at Kaohsiung refinery after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government has ordered state-run refiner CPC Corp to partially suspend operations at a refinery in the southern city of Kaohsiung, a government official told Reuters on Monday, after a fire injured three workers.

CPC’s Talin refinery in Kaohsiung was hit by an explosion on Saturday, and part of its productions will be suspended until further review, said Chung Mon Pi, chief secretary of the city’s Labour Affairs Bureau.

CPC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Yimou Lee Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
