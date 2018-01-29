REFILE-Taiwan's CPC says diesel output hit at Taoyuan refinery after explosion

(Corrects spelling error in final paragraph)

TAIPEI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Taiwanese state-owned energy company CPC said diesel production would be hit at its refinery in the northwestern city of Taoyuan after an explosion at the site on Monday morning, but added that there were no reports of injury.

Official media reported a reheating furnace had malfunctioned at the site, with multiple blasts and thick smoke. But media said the fire had been brought under control by the start of the business day.

CPC Vice President Ann Bih told Reuters by telephone that the incident would affect the daily production of 30,000 barrels of diesel, but that the company’s Kaohsiung plant would make up any shortfall in supply to the local market.

“We don’t know how many days it will take to fix the problem,” Bih said.

Total damage and the exact reason for the fire are still under investigation, official media cited the fire department as saying. The fire department deployed 40 fire trucks and ambulances to the scene, it added.