POLL-Taiwan November exports seen up for fifth straight month

TAIPEI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s exports likely rose for a fifth straight month in November, helped by strong demand for electronic goods as people work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the median forecasts of 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

Taiwan is one of Asia’s major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

Forecasts widely ranged between a growth of 6.0% and a rise of 13.8% amid uncertainties over the outbreak that has disrupted global supply chains and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen up 8.4%. In October, they jumped 11.2%, an expectation-beating pace.

Imports were seen edging up just 0.3% in November, after falling 1% in October.

The trade data will be released on Monday.

Taiwan’s exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.

Product launches by vendors such as Apple ahead of the year-end shopping season also likely helped fuel the demand.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to fall 0.1% from a year earlier, compared with a drop of 0.24% in October.

Inflation data will be released on Tuesday. (Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)