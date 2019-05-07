Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 7, 2019

Taiwan April exports fall 3.3 pct y/y, in line with f'cast

    TAIPEI, May 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for April, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Tuesday.
                                                          
                                  APRIL    REUTERS POLL   MARCH
     Exports (y/y pct)            -3.3     -3.1           -4.4
     Imports (y/y pct)            +2.6     +3.5           +6.6
     Trade balance (US$ bln)      +2.69    +3.36          +3.12
                                                          
                                  APRIL    MARCH          
     Exports to China (y/y pct)   -8.8     -19.1          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)    +21.5    +25.6          
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)   -5.7     +4.1           
     Exports to Europe (y/y pct)  -5.3     +0.9           
    The ministry's web site is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Taipei newsroom; 
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
