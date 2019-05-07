Taiwan April exports fall 3.3 pct y/y, in line with f'cast

TAIPEI, May 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for April, released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday. APRIL REUTERS POLL MARCH Exports (y/y pct) -3.3 -3.1 -4.4 Imports (y/y pct) +2.6 +3.5 +6.6 Trade balance (US$ bln) +2.69 +3.36 +3.12 APRIL MARCH Exports to China (y/y pct) -8.8 -19.1 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +21.5 +25.6 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) -5.7 +4.1 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) -5.3 +0.9 The ministry's web site is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Taipei newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)