Taiwan July exports up 0.4% yr/yr, beat expectations

TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for July, released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday. JULY REUTERS POLL JUNE Exports (y/y %) 0.4 -0.22 -3.8 Imports (y/y %) -6.8 -3.1 -8.6 Trade balance (US$ bln) 5.37 4.28 4.84 JULY JUNE Exports to China (y/y %) 12.7 13.8 Exports to U.S. (y/y %) 7.8 3.7 Exports to Japan (y/y %) -3.3 -11.2 Exports to Europe (y/y %) -11.3 -18.2 The ministry's website is at http://www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)