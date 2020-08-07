Market News
Taiwan July exports up 0.4% yr/yr, beat expectations

    TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for July, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Friday.
                                                          
                                  JULY     REUTERS POLL   JUNE
     Exports (y/y %)               0.4     -0.22          -3.8
     Imports (y/y %)              -6.8     -3.1           -8.6
     Trade balance (US$ bln)       5.37     4.28           4.84
                                                          
                                  JULY     JUNE           
     Exports to China (y/y %)      12.7     13.8          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y %)       7.8      3.7           
     Exports to Japan (y/y %)     -3.3     -11.2          
     Exports to Europe (y/y %)    -11.3    -18.2          
 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben
Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
